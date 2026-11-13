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Summerville Limits Housing in Interfor Sports Complex Redevelopment
By BVM Sportsdesk,,11 days ago
Summerville unanimously approved rezoning the 62-acre former Interfor sawmill site for a mixed-use development that could include a major sports complex and housing. The town says the project will not include the maximum 830 residential units listed in preliminary documents; the final housing limit will be set in a development agreement. Summerville plans to lease the sports complex from the developer, with tax reimbursements supporting the facility and related public infrastructure.