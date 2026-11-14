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Worldly Treasures And Bold Color Give This Dallas Home New Life
By Maile Pingel,13 days ago
Having already undergone a substantial renovation a decade ago, one Dallas couple decided it was time to refresh their beloved home once again while honoring the character that made them fall in love with the abode in the first place. “The owners wanted us to introduce a more considered layer of refinement, aligning the rooms with how they live now and using the pieces they have collected over time,” explains architect and interior designer Eddie Maestri. In order to achieve this, he delved into the clients’ lifestyle and family background to find inspiration for the elegant new take. “The wife grew up in the Middle East, and that perspective, along with her affinity for her parents’ midcentury furniture collection, informed the overall direction of the project.”