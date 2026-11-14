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A $5.49M Sugar Land mansion with a theater, poker room and more
2 days ago
A $5.49 million Sugar Land mansion is something out of MTV Cribs-with a private theater, poker room, two-level game room and resort-style pool all under one very large roof. The 11,513-square-foot estate at 4043 Maranatha Drive sits on nearly 3 acres in the gated Maranatha Farms community. Built in 2003, the six-bedroom home has seven full bathrooms, two half-bathrooms and enough entertainment space to make a regular house party feel a little underwhelming.
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