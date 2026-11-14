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It’s Pomegranate Season: Why You Need This Delicious Nutrition Powerhouse in Your Diet
By Charlotte Pointing,2 days ago
Throughout history, pomegranates have meant different things to different people. To the Ancient Romans, they were a symbol of fertility. To the ancient Greeks, they symbolized death, thanks to their association with Hades, the god of the underworld. On Yalda Night, an Iranian festival that takes place on the longest, darkest night of the year, pomegranates are eaten to celebrate the lighter days that are on the horizon.