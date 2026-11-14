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Ravens' Jaylinn Hawkins: Won't play against Bolts
By RotoWire Staff,2 days ago
Hawkins (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Chargers. Head coach Jesse Minter ruled out the veteran safety for Monday Night Football following Saturday's practice. It will be the fourth consecutive absence for Hawkins, who is recovering from a knee injury, and that means K'Von Wallace will continue to see more snaps in the secondary. Hawkins' next opportunity to play is Week 11 against the Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 22.