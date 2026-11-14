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NFL announces changes to officiating assignments following impacted air travel due to FAA ground stop
By NFL.com wire report,2 days ago
The NFL announced it has adjusted its officiating assignments for Week 10 due to the "ongoing nationwide impact to air travel this week" following the Federal Aviation Administration's ground stop on Friday, reassigning officials to games within driving distance of their hometowns. Due to the changes, three backup referees will...