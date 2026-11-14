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Cowboys' James Mitchell: Elevated for Week 10
By RotoWire Staff,2 days ago
The Cowboys elevated Mitchell from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Tommy Yarrish of the team's official site reports. It is the third and final time that the Cowboys can elevate Mitchell from the practice squad, so he would have to be signed to the active roster in order to play for Dallas beyond Week 10. His elevation gives the Cowboys extra depth at tight end, as the team will be without Jake Ferguson (knee) for Sunday's game against the 49ers.