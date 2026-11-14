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Dolphins' Jalen Reagor: Promoted from practice squad
By RotoWire Staff,2 days ago
The Dolphins elevated Reagor from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday. The move gives the Dolphins extra depth at wide receiver, as rookie third-rounder Chris Bell (knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Colts. If Reagor sees the field in Week 10, then it would be the veteran wide receiver's first regular-season game since 2024, when he logged seven catches (on 12 targets) for 100 yards across eight games as a member of the Chargers.