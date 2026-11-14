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Grandfather Mountain September 2026 Weather Report
By Landis Taylor/Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation,2 days ago
September 2026 saw slightly warmer than average conditions for the month on Grandfather Mountain, according to data recorded at the park’s official weather reporting stations. Two weather records were broken during the month, both related to temperature. The average high temperature for September 2026 was 65.46 degrees Fahrenheit, with...