undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
IOMMI From the Dark – A Metal Odyssey Album Review
2 days ago
I bought IOMMI From the Dark on CD from the greatest indie record shop on the planet, aka Omega Music, in Dayton, Ohio. From the Dark truly is a mandatory Metal purchase for every metalhead alive! Tony Iommi and vocalist Jorn Lande were destined to unite in such a prolific way! Tony Iommi has created monstrous and momentous riffs that have hit me with waves of metal awe! Oh, the darkened atmospheric experience!