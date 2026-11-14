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VIDEO: UK students protest Flock surveillance cameras on campus
By Kyla Ford,12 days ago
University of Kentucky students gathered at Alumni Commons on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, to protest the university’s use of Flock surveillance cameras. Organized by DeFlockUKY, the protest included speeches about student privacy and a march through central campus. Organizers say they plan to hold monthly events until the cameras are removed, continuing their efforts to challenge surveillance on campus.