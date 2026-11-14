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Freedom Park Oak Falls a Day After House Demolition, Neighbor Demands Answers
By Mandy Zhao,2 days ago
A house near Charlotte's Freedom Park neighborhood came down on Nov. 9, and by the next day, two heritage trees that once stood over the property were gone too. For Meigan Alexander, who lives across the street from where a 100-year-old oak stood at Salem Drive and Idlewood Circle, it was the ending she had spent weeks trying to prevent.
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