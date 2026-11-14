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Georgia Democrats Eye 2027 Push to Strip Stone Mountain's Confederate Mandate
By Ray Bianchi,2 days ago
Georgia Democrats are quietly preparing to resurrect two long-stalled measures aimed at changing Stone Mountain Park's legal status, betting that the 2027 legislative session could offer their best shot in years. State Rep. Billy Mitchell, who represents Stone Mountain, and Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver of Decatur are leading the effort, backed by the DeKalb County delegation.
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