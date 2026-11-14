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Supermarkets Are Keeping Food Price Rises Down, But Suppliers Say They’re ‘Paying the Price’
By Lei Solielle,2 days ago
When grocery prices rise slowly, shoppers tend to see it as a win. The farms and factories that fill the shelves may see something different. In Britain this week, a government watchdog is meeting executives from the country’s 14 biggest supermarket chains to warn them against treating suppliers unfairly. The story is British, but the question is universal: when a grocer holds the line on prices, who absorbs the difference?