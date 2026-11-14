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Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool today! Still breezy and cool on Sunday but with more sunshine! Dry weather all next week with a gradual warming trend!
By Allan Kazimir,13 days ago
RECORD HIGH: 72 – 1973 RECORD LOW: 13 – 1986. YESTERDAY’S HIGH: 46 LOW:35 PRECIPITATION: .35″ STORM TOTAL: 2.56″. Low pressure off the Maine coast along with high pressure building from the west will give us a brisk northwest flow of chilly air, skies will be mostly cloudy most of the day.