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Atlanta police trying to identify suspects in deadly hit-and-run after fight
By Atlanta News First staff,2 days ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — Atlanta police are trying to identify two people and a car after a fight appears to have led to a deadly hit-and-run. On Oct. 28 at around 1:50 a.m., police were called to 34 Forsyth St. SW, where they found a man who had been struck by a vehicle. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.