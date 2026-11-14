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France coach Zinedine Zidane breaks silence on relationship with Mbappe – “Won’t get into this debate”
2 days ago
Zinedine Zidane is having to deal with more politics than he would have hoped after taking on the French managerial job. In recent days, there was much speculation over his relationship with Kylian Mbappe after it was reported that the Frenchman is unhappy with his decision to keep him in the French camp despite picking up an injury.