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Iran-linked cyberattack targets European supermarkets and critical infrastructure: What we know so far
By Peter Sonner,2 days ago
France has formally attributed a series of cyberattacks on approximately 750 supermarkets in October 2026 to Shahid Kaveh, a hacking unit linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The attackers remotely manipulated refrigeration systems, causing food spoilage, equipment damage and fires. The French Foreign Ministry announced the attribution...