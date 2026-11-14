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Iowa Field Hockey Falls Just Short in 3-2 OT Battle with Duke
11 days ago
Field Hockey November 13, 2026 The University of Iowa field hockey team saw its season come to a heartbreaking close in overtime, falling 3-2 to Duke in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday afternoon at the Field Hockey and Women's Lacrosse Complex. COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Iowa field hockey team saw its season come to a heartbreaking close in overtime, falling 3-2 to Duke in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday afternoon at the Field Hockey and Women's Lacrosse Complex. Duke (13-5) opened the scoring early in the first period when...