undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
5 Questions with Amy Angeline on Love Lives On debuting at The Marsh on Nov 23
By Ann Treacy,2 days ago
Please tell me about yourself and your music. I grew up in the Twin Cities and began writing songs after getting a B.A. in Creative Writing at the University of Minnesota. I always loved writing prose, singing, playing guitar and piano, and acting. Songwriting brought all my passions together and provided an outlet to tell my own stories my own way, instead of reading someone else’s script. After more than a decade of recording and touring regionally, a serious back injury forced me to step away from performing. What followed was a long stretch away from the stage as I focused on raising my daughter and navigating life with chronic pain. Through it all, songwriting remained a constant companion — a quiet creative thread spanning more than 30 years. After a long pause, music slowly began to find its way back into public spaces, and I started sharing new songs in small community settings, church services, celebrations of life, and open mic nights, rediscovering the quiet joy of performing again. Those small gatherings eventually grew into a full return to the stage. My music is a blend of indie-folk, alt-country, blues, jazz, pop-rock and Americana that I call “Popicana.”