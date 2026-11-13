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How to Get the Best Price When You Sell Your Car
By Matthew Wilde,11 days ago
Selling a car is one of those tasks almost everyone does, yet few do well. Most people accept the first reasonable offer, or worse, the first lowball, simply to be done with it. That impatience is expensive. The gap between a carelessly sold car and a well-sold one is routinely in the thousands, and closing it does not take luck or special knowledge, just a methodical approach. Here is how to get the best price when you sell, whatever you drive and wherever you are.