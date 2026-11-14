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Princess Diana’s legendary White House dance with John Travolta almost didn’t happen
2 days ago
John Travolta had all the right moves, but when the chance to dance with Princess Diana came along, even Hollywood’s smoothest dancer got cold feet. The Princess of Wales and the actor lit up the White House ballroom in 1985, creating one of the most unforgettable moments in royal and Hollywood history. Diana was attending a White House dinner hosted by President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan when she took a spin with the heartthrob.