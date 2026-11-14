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‘Fatherland’ Leads the European Film Award Nominations, with ‘La Bola Negra’ Close Behind
By Alexa Camp,2 days ago
Paweł Pawlikowski’s Fatherland, the Polish filmmaker’s black-and-white account of acclaimed writer Thomas Mann and his daughter Erika touring a divided Germany in 1949, leads the nominations for the 39th European Film Awards with 11, including film, director, screenwriter, and nods for both Sandra Hüller and Hanns Zischler. Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi’s Lorca tribute La Bola Negra, which shared Cannes’s directing prize with Fatherland, follows with 10, while Cristian Mungiu’s Fjord picked up five.