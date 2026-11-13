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VIDEO: The Twin-Turbo Corvette That Broke The 250-MPH Barrier Nearly 40 Years Ago
By Mark Leofe Capayas,8 days ago
Long before Bugatti established its reputation for 250-mph performance, an American tuning company had already pushed a Chevrolet Corvette beyond that threshold. On October 26, 1988, the Callaway SledgeHammer reached an astonishing 254.76 mph, establishing one of the most remarkable high-speed achievements in Corvette history. Even more impressive, this 880-horsepower machine remained street legal and retained the comfort and equipment of a conventional road car.