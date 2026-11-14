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ABC 15 journalists recognized with 3 first-place awards and 2 second-place finishes
By Elizabeth Foley,2 days ago
ABC 15 journalists are being recognized for their work, earning three first-place awards and two second-place finishes. The RTDNAC Awards recognize outstanding broadcast and digital journalism across North and South Carolina, and this year's nominations highlight an especially broad range of work from our team, from enterprise reporting and historical storytelling to digital innovation and individual achievement.
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