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Lehigh Acres sex offender wanted on 5 failure-to-register counts
2 days ago
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A convicted sex offender is wanted by Lee County deputies on a bench warrant for five counts of failure to register as a sex offender. According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, Eli Neal, 53, was previously convicted of picking up a woman in Lehigh Acres, driving her to the back of a business, and raping her. The victim said Neal then told her to get out of the car, and after she did, Neal drove off, leaving her there.