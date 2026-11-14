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Hasbro Goes Old School With Nostalgic STAR WARS 50th Anniversary Action Figures
By Joey Paur,2 days ago
Hasbro is taking Star Wars fans back to 1977, when a farm boy, a princess, and a scruffy smuggler changed movie history forever. With the franchise celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2027, the toy company is bringing back some classic characters with a new collection of Star Wars action figures that should hit longtime collectors right in the nostalgia.