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KidSuper and Mercedes-Benz Have Football Fever
By Store,2 days ago
KidSuper and Mercedes-Benz celebrate seven World Cup-winning nations with a 17-piece collection connecting football and automotive history. The collection pairs iconic Mercedes-Benz vehicles with national team colors, historic victories, and football-inspired designs. Priced from $125 to $595 USD, the collection launches November 14 alongside a special event at KidSuper Studios...