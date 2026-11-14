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Town of Mohawk Adopts $3M Budget, Holds Line on General Tax Levy
By Darius Griffin,2 days ago
The Town of Mohawk has adopted a $3 million budget for 2027, a spending plan that edges up just 0.58% from this year's $2.99 million budget while town officials insist staffing and services will stay exactly where residents left them. The budget anticipates $1.74 million in revenue, raises $1.02 million through taxes, and leans on $245,242 in appropriated fund balance to make the numbers work.
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