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This Amish Family Makes Over 80 Kinds Of Baskets — And Their Daughter Signs Every One
By Erik Wesner,11 days ago
Fred Hendricks previously gave us a look at Weaver Wagons, an Amish-owned horse-drawn implement company in Ohio. Today he shares the story of another Amish family business – this one in Indiana – called Sonshine Baskets, which was acquired by the Vernon Lehman family from neighboring friends. I enjoyed this glimpse into how an Amish basket company operates even more than I expected.
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