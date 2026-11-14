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Ask Dr. Steve: When worry takes over – Understanding childhood anxiety
By Steven Szykula, PhDJason Sadora, CMHC - Special to the Standard-Examiner,12 days ago
The children in our care today seem to carry heavier emotional burdens than previous generations. While childhood has always included worries and fears, the scale and intensity of anxiety we’re seeing now is unprecedented. Understanding these challenges isn’t about creating alarm or dwelling on problems — it’s about recognizing what our young people are facing so we can better support their emotional well-being.