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The 2 NFL Teams Most Affected By the FAA Grounding Flights This Weekend Have Been Named
By Joshua Coombes,2 days ago
The two NFL teams most affected by the FAA's (Federal Aviation Administration) decision to ground all air traffic nationwide on Friday have been revealed. Mystery initially surrounded the sudden announcement, with little information available behind the decision at the outset. Although some blamed a cyber attack, the actual culprit was a communications failure.