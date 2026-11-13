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Inside the Elephant Sanctuary: How dozens of elephants have called Tennessee home in 30 years
By Steve Mehling,10 days ago
The Elephant Sanctuary in Hohenwald, Tennessee, is closed to the public, and the Elephant Discovery Center in downtown Hohenwald lets visitors learn about the elephants, with “ele-cams” and distance learning programs. Why It Matters. The sanctuary says it stays closed so the elephants have autonomy and social opportunity,...