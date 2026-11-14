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Insider Issues Dire Warning Towards Blackhawks Rebuild
By Justin Lynch,2 days ago
The Chicago Blackhawks entered this 2026-2027 season with optimism that this would be the year they begin to ascend in the NHL standings and leave the rebuilding days behind them. This was the first campaign of general manager Kyle Davidson’s tenure in which making the playoffs was outlined as the main goal for this club after multiple years spent acquiring top prospects in the draft. That has not happened as the team finds itself in the depths of the league again 19 games into the season. This begs the question of how much longer these struggles can go on in Chicago before major changes are made by ownership?