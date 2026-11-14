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Delays continue at Hartsfield-Jackson day after nationwide ground stop
By Atlanta News First staff,13 days ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — A day after the longest nationwide ground stop in decades, significant delays continue at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. As of Saturday at 10:30 p.m., the Atlanta airport is seeing 621 cancellations and 799 delays, according to FlightAware. The vast majority of those are...