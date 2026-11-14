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Flood recovery continues in Copperhill, McCaysville as neighbors help neighbors
By Bridget Spencer,12 days ago
Copperhill, TN (Atlanta News First) — One week after historic flooding hit communities along the Georgia-Tennessee line, residents of Copperhill, Tennessee, and neighboring McCaysville, Georgia, are beginning the long process of cleaning up and rebuilding. Copperhill, a city that relies heavily on tourism, appeared largely empty Friday afternoon as...