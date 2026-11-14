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The Dance Foundation expands leadership team after 50th anniversary
By STAFF,2 days ago
The Dance Foundation has announced four new or expanded leadership roles as the Homewood nonprofit builds on its 50th anniversary. All four positions were filled by current staff members. Sara Wallace has been named program director for grades 3-12, Krista Bostany has been named program coordinator, Shellie Chambers is moving from part-time to full-time as marketing director and Stephanie Murphy is taking on a new full-time role as operations and reception manager.