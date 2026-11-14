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The Texas Education Agency’s goal isn’t education
By Frances Gunn,12 days ago
I survived 13 years of public school in Texas. The public school districts are currently ranked 47th out of 50. In contrast, Minnesota has one of the best public education systems in the country — a fact students elsewhere understand, but many Minnesotans either overlook or are unaware of. Growing up, I learned to hate the Texas Education Agency (TEA) for their role in driving down student academics and opportunities.