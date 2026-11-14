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Feedback Sports Reflex 7, 11, & 20 Multi Tools, and Pneumatic 30 & 70 Mini Pumps
12 days ago
We are thrilled to share our latest products. Expanding our ride-ready tool offering, we’re introducing three Reflex multi-tools and two Pneuma mini pumps. The Pneuma pumps are unique in the market with press-on, locking air valve chucks. Never bend or unthread a valve again. The Reflex multi-tools feature a slip-on, grippy rubber sleeve for more comfortable in-hand use, plus protection for the tool while it’s in the kit bag.