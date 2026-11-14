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Men's Basketball: Sliwinski, Miller Lead Offensive Charge in Hawks 91-87 Loss at Emmanuel
12 days ago
BOSTON, Mass. – The Roger Williams University men's basketball team came up just short in a high-scoring non-conference match up Friday evening, falling 91-87 to Emmanuel College at the Jean Yawkey Center. The Hawks delivered a strong offensive performance, shooting 52.2 percent from the field and connecting on nine three-pointers, but a late second-half rally fell short as the Saints held on for the four-point victory.
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