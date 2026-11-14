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Field Hockey clinches Elite 8 bid thanks to blowout win against Falmouth
By ALEENA BROWN,12 days ago
Twenty games into a season that has already rewritten the program’s record books, the Fishermen Field Hockey team still hasn’t found an opponent capable of slowing them down. Behind four goals from Mia Rodolosi and a stifling defensive effort by the ocean, the Fishermen rolled past Falmouth 5-1 in Wednesday’s MIAA Division 3 Sweet 16, stretching their undefeated streak to a staggering 20-0.
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