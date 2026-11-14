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Uvalde Foundation Offers Support After Missouri Middle School Stabbing
By Staff,13 days ago
Uvalde Foundation Response to Black Hawk Middle School Stabbing:. Established in the aftermath of the May 24, 2022, shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, the Youth Peace & Justice Foundation, also known as The Uvalde Foundation For Kids, is extending support to students, educators, families and the wider school community following Thursday morning’s stabbing at Black Hawk Middle School in Warrenton, Missouri.