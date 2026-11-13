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A 200 gigabit laser link beamed from a tissue box sized satellite with zero steerable parts, and the craft itself aimed its whole body to hit that speed
9 days ago
A box small enough to tuck under one arm just spent two years quietly outrunning almost every internet connection on the ground below it. It carried no dish, no gimbal, no moving laser turret of any kind. Instead, the whole spacecraft itself had to swivel, tilt and hold its aim...