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From 3D Printing to Full-Color UV Creation: How Desktop Manufacturing Is Expanding the Maker Workshop
By Abigail Massimo,11 days ago
New ePrint UV printer, established desktop fabrication tools and savings of up to 48%. As desktop technology continues to evolve beyond traditional computing and entertainment, a new generation of creative tools is making it easier for individuals to design, customize and manufacture physical objects at home or in small workshops. LONGER, a manufacturer of desktop creative manufacturing equipment, is bringing together laser engraving, 3D printing and UV printing technologies in its Black Friday 2026 promotion, highlighting a growing range of possibilities for makers, DIY enthusiasts and independent creators.