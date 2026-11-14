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Three Things I’m Looking At for the Jets vs Bills Game
By thejameswudi,2 days ago
One of these days we’ll have a ‘Sunday fun day’ as Jets fans, but it probably won’t be this one. The 7-1 Bills have won four straight games and are coming to MetLife Stadium to face the 2-7 New York Jets, who have lost four straight. Jets coach Aaron Glenn claims the Jets are ‘on the cusp’ of miraculously winning games despite leading for 0 seconds against a Dolphins team that hadn’t had a lead all season and hasn’t won a game since the Jets.