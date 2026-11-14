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Bengals Get Surprise Steelers Injury News Ahead of Sunday Night Showdown
By Henry DiGennaro,2 days ago
The Cincinnati Bengals could catch a significant break ahead of Sunday’s AFC North showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth was unexpectedly added to the injury report Saturday, putting his availability for the primetime matchup in question. It’s a development worth watching for Cincinnati, especially considering...