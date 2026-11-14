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Fuller Lodge Arts Center Gallery Affordable Arts Show Runs Through Dec. 23
By Los Alamos Reporter,2 days ago
The community is invited to attend the 2026 Affordable Arts event running 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14 through Wednesday, Dec. 23 in the Fuller Lodge Art Center. This time-honored tradition, hosted by the Los Alamos Arts Council, provides shoppers the opportunity to find unforgettable gifts created by a wide selection of local and regional New Mexican artists. Pictured are, from left, Andrew Fischer Wright, Los Alamos Arts Council Assistent director, director Brandi Engemann and marketing director Megan Hesselink. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.