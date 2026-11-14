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PAUL STANLEY On Upcoming KISS Avatar Show: 'The Idea Was Never To Replicate A Concert'
13 days ago
In a new interview with Billboard, KISS leaders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons discussed the upcoming avatar-based KISS show, which is tentatively scheduled to launch in Las Vegas in 2028. The as-yet unnamed KISS experience will be the first major entry into the U.S. market for Pophouse Entertainment, the Sweden-based music investment firm co-founded by ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus.