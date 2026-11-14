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Watch: DRAGONFORCE Kicks Off 'Inhuman Rampage' 20th-Anniversary North American Tour In San Diego
13 days ago
On Friday, November 13, epic power metallers DRAGONFORCE kicked off their largest North American tour in more than two decades at The Observatory North Park in San Diego, California. In celebration of 2026's 20th anniversary of "Inhuman Rampage" — the monumental DRAGONFORCE album that birthed the platinum-selling global phenomenon of...