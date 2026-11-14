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Synchron Marauder Limited Edition
By MasterHorologer,12 days ago
Synchron presents Marauder, the limited edition dive watch designed by Dr. Pete Millar, dive watch historian and long-time Synchron collaborator. The Marauder began as a wish and became a private project of ten watches for Pete’s family. But collectors who caught a glimpse saw their own dream Synchron in it, and asked for one. Ten watches became a limited edition of 300 pieces.